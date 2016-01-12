Italy plans to sell stake in railways holding company

ROME/MILAN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Italy plans to privatise national rail services by selling a stake in the railways’ holding company, the economy minister said on Tuesday, hinting the sale could take place in 2017.

The government said in November it planned to sell up to 40 percent in the railways in the second half of this year without specifying whether the holding company or parts of the business would be put on the block.

“I favour the option to sell the holding company instead of separate units of the group,” Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told parliament’s transport committee.

Under the umbrella of Ferrovie dello Stato (IPO-FERRO.MI), profitable high-speed trains co-exist with less efficient regional and commuter services, Padoan said, adding the sale of a stake in the holding company would be the best way to develop the whole group and improve its services.

Ferrovie dello Stato, which racked up revenues of 8.4 billion euros ($9.1 billion) and a 303-million-euro net profit in 2014, controls eleven separate companies. The group is currently wholly owned by the treasury.

The minister confirmed the government would keep the track network in public hands, but was unsure about the timing of the transaction.

“The timing (of the sale) will take into account both conditions on the financial markets and the need for the company to get ready,” he told the committee.

“I am not able to tell when the sale will happen,” he said, adding the transaction could need more time than expected.

To make good on a pledge to reduce its mammoth public debt, the government needs to raise 8 billion euros through the sale of state-owned assets this year.