Italy to sell stakes of ENI, post office this year - minister
February 12, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 4 years ago

Italy to sell stakes of ENI, post office this year - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Italy will sell stakes of energy company ENI, the postal service and other public companies to raise up to 9 billion euros this year to cut the public debt, Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Wednesday.

Saccomanni told parliament that before the end of the year the government would also sell stakes in flight control operator ENAV and STMicroelectronics.

“I think 8-9 billion euros is a reliable figure of the overall benefit for the state,” Saccomanni said in a Senate hearing.

