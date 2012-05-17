FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Fiat workers occupy train station- unions
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 17, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

Ex-Fiat workers occupy train station- unions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PALERMO, Italy May 17 (Reuters) - About 200 former Fiat and auto sector workers occupied a train station near Palermo in Sicily on Thursday, the latest protest against increasing unemployment and hardship in financially-strapped Italy, union sources said.

The workers massed in the Termini Imerese train station, 40 km from Palermo, after being denied access to trains to head to a rally outside the Bank of Italy offices in Palermo because they had not bought tickets.

Police were on the scene but took no immediate action to remove the protesters.

Fiat shut its Termini Imerese plant in November 2011 because of long-running logistical and shipment problems caused by its location in a southwest corner of Italy. About 2,200 workers at the plant were affected. As of Jan. 1, 1,417 workers were on a temporary layoff plan.

Earlier in May, Termini Imerese plant workers occupied a tax collection office and local branches of Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo banks.

Prime Minister Mario Monti has raised taxes to balance the budget in a bid to keep Italy from being overwhelmed by a financial crisis. (Reporting by Vladimiro Pantaleone; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

