MILAN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Qatar sovereign fund will buy the 60 percent of Milan property area Porta Nuova it does not already own, the chief executive of Hines Italia said on Friday.

Hines and Italian insurer Unipol group are among the sellers.

Qatar Holding purchased a 40 percent stake in the property area in 2013 for an undisclosed sum.

Italy’s biggest bank UniCredit has its new skyscraper headquarters in the prime real estate area.