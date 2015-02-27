FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Qatar sovereign fund to buy rest of prime Milan property area
February 27, 2015 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Qatar sovereign fund to buy rest of prime Milan property area

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quote, details)

MILAN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Qatar’s sovereign fund will become sole owner of a prime real estate area in Milan, which has a market value of more than 2 billion euros ($2.25 billion) and is home to the new high-rise headquarters of Italy’s UniCredit .

Under the agreement, Qatar Holding will buy the 60 percent of Porta Nuova it does not already own for an undisclosed sum, Manfredi Catella, chief executive of Hines Italia, said on Friday.

Hines European Development Fund and Italian insurer Unipol SAI are among the sellers.

Qatar Holding, which is wholly owned by Qatar Investment Authority, bought a 40 percent stake in the development in May 2013. ($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
