LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The insured losses from an earthquake in central Italy in August totalled 34 million euros ($38.15 million), according to a first estimate from catastrophe insurance data provider PERILS.

* Earthquake killed nearly 300 people

* Ratings agencies estimated insured losses of 100 mln euros or more

* Insurance penetration low in earthquake region, PERILS CEO Luzi Hitz says in statement ($1 = 0.8911 euros)