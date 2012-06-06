Italy quake to slow some Lamborghini deliveries

MILAN, June 6 (Reuters) - Recent earthquakes in Northern Italy which have killed 27 people and inflicted heavy losses on local industries may delay deliveries of some Lamborghini models, the Italian super sports car maker said in a statement on Wednesday.

Lamborghini, a unit of Volkswagen’s Audi brand known for its sleek cars and charging bull logo, said deliveries of its V12 models may be delayed because parts suppliers for its Aventador cars had been forced to move production elsewhere.

A series of earthquakes have hit the prosperous region of Emilia Romagna since last month. Italy’s business association Confindustria and the EU Commissioner for Enterprise and Industry, Antonio Tajani, have spoken of total damage to the area in excess of 5 billion euros ($6.18 billion).

Confindustria said the first two quakes and the almost uninterrupted series of smaller aftershocks that have since rattled the area would halt production in many factories by between four and six months.

“Minor tremors continue to hamper reconstruction efforts,” Lamborghini said in a statement.

The carmaker said its plant in Sant‘Agata Bolognese had not been damaged and production of its Gallardo models was regular.

Italian rival Ferrari and motorcycle firm Ducati closed their plants in the region for safety reasons when the quake hit on May 29 but they did not report damages. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)