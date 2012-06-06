FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy quake to slow some Lamborghini deliveries
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 6, 2012 / 6:00 PM / in 5 years

Italy quake to slow some Lamborghini deliveries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, June 6 (Reuters) - Recent earthquakes in Northern Italy which have killed 27 people and inflicted heavy losses on local industries may delay deliveries of some Lamborghini models, the Italian super sports car maker said in a statement on Wednesday.

Lamborghini, a unit of Volkswagen’s Audi brand known for its sleek cars and charging bull logo, said deliveries of its V12 models may be delayed because parts suppliers for its Aventador cars had been forced to move production elsewhere.

A series of earthquakes have hit the prosperous region of Emilia Romagna since last month. Italy’s business association Confindustria and the EU Commissioner for Enterprise and Industry, Antonio Tajani, have spoken of total damage to the area in excess of 5 billion euros ($6.18 billion).

Confindustria said the first two quakes and the almost uninterrupted series of smaller aftershocks that have since rattled the area would halt production in many factories by between four and six months.

“Minor tremors continue to hamper reconstruction efforts,” Lamborghini said in a statement.

The carmaker said its plant in Sant‘Agata Bolognese had not been damaged and production of its Gallardo models was regular.

Italian rival Ferrari and motorcycle firm Ducati closed their plants in the region for safety reasons when the quake hit on May 29 but they did not report damages. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.