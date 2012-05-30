FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy to hike petrol tax to fund quake relief
#Energy
May 30, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

Italy to hike petrol tax to fund quake relief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 30 (Reuters) - The Italian government will raise excise duties on petrol to fund aid for the Emilia-Romagna region affected by Monday’s earthquake, a statement said.

The Cabinet also decided that nationwide spending curbs affecting Italy’s local authorities according to the so-called “internal stability pact”, will be eased for the towns hit by the quake.

Emilia-Romagna, one of Italy’ richest and most productive regions, was hit by a deadly magnitude 5.8 earthquake and a series of aftershocks on Tuesday, just over a week after a force 6.0 tremor in the same region.

More than 20 people were killed in the two earthquakes, which caused a swathe of destruction across the region.

Reporting By Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
