Italy's EI Towers files Rai Way bid documents with market regulator
#Financials
March 16, 2015 / 7:31 PM / 2 years ago

Italy's EI Towers files Rai Way bid documents with market regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 16 (Reuters) - Italian transmission mast company EI Towers said on Monday it had submitted documents to market regulator Consob detailing the terms of its offer for a majority stake in state-controlled rival Rai Way .

EI Tower’s unsolicited 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) bid has become a politically sensitive issue in Italy as the mast company is indirectly controlled by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s broadcasting group Mediaset.

The government has said at least 51 percent of Rai Way must remain under public ownership in line with current rules.

But EI Towers has said it is too early to consider any changes to the terms of its offer, which is conditional on securing at least two-thirds of Rai Way’s capital.

$1 = 0.9450 euros Reporting by Valentina Za. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
