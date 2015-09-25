FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DBRS confirms Italy's sovereign rating at A (low), stable trend
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 25, 2015 / 4:36 PM / 2 years ago

DBRS confirms Italy's sovereign rating at A (low), stable trend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Ratings agency DBRS on Friday confirmed Italy’s long-term sovereign rating at A (low), with a ‘stable’ trend.

Tax cuts worth 28 billion euros announced by the Italian government should have a positive impact on household confidence and business sentiment, DBRS said in a statement, adding, however, that funding for tax breaks should come from detailed spending cuts.

In March the Toronto-based agency lifted the trend on Italy’s rating to stable from negative, citing support from the European Central Bank’s accommodative monetary policy and the country’s progress with structural reforms.

Of the four agencies whose ratings the European Central Bank uses to set collateral requirements for its lending to banks, DBRS is the only one that ranks the euro zone’s third-largest economy in the ‘A’ band, in the middle of investment-grade.

A downgrade to a lower category would raise the cost for Italian banks of using Italy’s government bonds as collateral for ECB loans. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Gavin Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.