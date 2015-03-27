UPDATE 1-DBRS lifts Italy rating trend to stable

(Adds detail, quotes, background)

By Giulio Piovaccari

MILAN, March 27 (Reuters) - DBRS on Friday lifted the trend on Italy’s long-term credit rating to stable from negative, citing support from the European Central Bank’s expansionary measures and the country’s progress with structural reforms.

The Toronto-based rating agency maintained Italy’s A (low) status, which it said reflected progress on fiscal consolidation and the country’s budgetary position, which is stronger than the euro area average.

Of the four agencies whose ratings the European Central Bank uses to set collateral requirements for its lending to banks, DBRS is the only one that ranks the euro zone’s third-largest economy in the ‘A’ band, in the middle of investment-grade.

A downgrade to a lower category would raise the cost for Italian banks of using Italy’s government bonds as collateral for ECB loans.

“With all the caveats relating to the long time needed to implement the reforms, now there are tangible signs (of progress),” Giacomo Barisone, head of DBRS’s Italy desk, told Reuters. “We acknowledge the government is making stronger efforts.”

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has passed a reform of the labour market and has promised to overhaul other notoriously inefficient sectors such as education and the justice system.

A recent strengthening of banking sector capital was also a reason for the change in outlook, DBRS said in a statement.

DBRS said Italy had demonstrated flexibility in servicing its debt and benefited from a wealthy economy, moderate levels of private sector debt and a sustainable pension system.

The country still faces significant challenges, however, with low potential growth and high government debt that leaves the economy exposed to any external shocks.

Italy’s new labour market legislation and other structural reforms should improve its growth potential in the medium term but the short-term outlook remains fragile, DBRS said, adding that debt dynamics remain a concern.

DBRS confirmed Italy’s short-term rating R-1 (low), keeping a stable trend. (Writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Catherine Evans)