DBRS says now is not the time for Italy credit rating upgrade

MILAN, March 4 (Reuters) - Rating agency DBRS said on Friday it is not the right time to upgrade its A (low) credit rating for Italy despite an economic recovery and progress on reforms.

“There are conflicting elements offsetting each other, so the rating is very stable,” Fergus McCormick, head sovereign analyst at DBRS, told Reuters. “Now is not the time for an upgrade.”

Of the four agencies whose ratings the European Central Bank uses to set collateral requirements for its lending to banks, DBRS is the only one that ranks the euro zone’s third-largest economy in the ‘A’ band, in the middle of investment grade.

A downgrade to a lower category would raise the cost for the country’s banks of using Italy’s government bonds as collateral for ECB loans.

McCormick said positive factors supporting Italy’s rating were the implementation of reforms, the economic recovery, the primary surplus, low interest rates and political stability.

But he said economic growth was still too weak and a number of external factors could pose risks, such as the Chinese slowdown, the migrant crisis, and the possibility that Britain could leave the European Union. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari)