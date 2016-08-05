FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Ratings agency DBRS places Italy under review with negative implications
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 5, 2016 / 9:06 PM / a year ago

Ratings agency DBRS places Italy under review with negative implications

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Credit ratings agency DBRS said on Friday it was placing Italy under review with negative implications, casting doubt over the country's last "A" grade rating from a major agency.

DBRS rates Italy A (low) making it the only one of the four agencies whose ratings the European Central Bank uses to set collateral requirements for its lending to banks, that ranks the country in the 'A' band, in the middle of investment grade.

DBRS said it had decided to review the ratings outside of its usual calendar because of political uncertainty around a forthcoming referendum, pressure on banks, a fragile economic recovery and a less stable external environment.

A downgrade to a lower category would raise the cost for banks in the country of using government bonds as collateral for ECB loans. (Reporting by Isla Binnie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.