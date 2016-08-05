Ratings agency DBRS places Italy under review with negative implications

ROME, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Credit ratings agency DBRS said on Friday it was placing Italy under review with negative implications, casting doubt over the country's last "A" grade rating from a major agency.

DBRS rates Italy A (low) making it the only one of the four agencies whose ratings the European Central Bank uses to set collateral requirements for its lending to banks, that ranks the country in the 'A' band, in the middle of investment grade.

DBRS said it had decided to review the ratings outside of its usual calendar because of political uncertainty around a forthcoming referendum, pressure on banks, a fragile economic recovery and a less stable external environment.

A downgrade to a lower category would raise the cost for banks in the country of using government bonds as collateral for ECB loans. (Reporting by Isla Binnie)