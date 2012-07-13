EU Commission: questions over timing of Moody's Italy downgrade

BRUSSELS, July 13 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it had doubts about the wisdom of Moody’s decision to cut Italy’s debt rating shortly before an Italian bond auction and praised Rome’s efforts to put its finances in order.

“I do think one can legitimately and seriously question the timing of it, whether the timing was appropriate,” Commission spokesman Simon O‘Connor told a regular briefing, when asked about the downgrade.

Moody’s downgraded Italy’s sovereign rating by two notches to ‘Baa2’, citing rising risks of higher funding costs and a loss of market access. It said it may still cut the rating further.

“We consider that Italy’s policy actions to ensure sound public finances address long-standing structural weaknesses and have been both determined and wide ranging,” O‘Connor said.