Fitch cuts Italy's sovereign rating to BBB-plus; outlook negative
March 8, 2013 / 5:20 PM / in 5 years

Fitch cuts Italy's sovereign rating to BBB-plus; outlook negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Friday cut Italy’s sovereign credit rating to BBB-plus from A-minus, citing in part political uncertainty on the country’s recent inconclusive elections.

The outlook is negative, Fitch said in a statement.

“The inconclusive results of the Italian parliamentary elections on 24-25 February make it unlikely that a stable new government can be formed in the next few weeks,” Fitch said.

“The increased political uncertainty and non-conducive backdrop for further structural reform measures constitute a further adverse shock to the real economy amidst the deep recession.”

