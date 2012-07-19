FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch affirms Italy ratings at A-minus; outlook negative
July 19, 2012

Fitch affirms Italy ratings at A-minus; outlook negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Thursday affirmed Italy’s long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings at A-minus with a negative outlook.

“In affirming Italy’s sovereign ratings, Fitch has sought to look beyond current economic and financial conditions and take into account recent and prospective structural reforms that would enhance the growth potential of the economy as well as its assessment that debt stabilization and reduction is within reach,” Fitch said in a statement.

