UPDATE 1-Downgrade erodes Italy's bond advantage against Spain

MILAN, March 11 (Reuters) - Italian bond yields climbed on Monday after Fitch downgraded its credit rating on the country, bringing Rome’s borrowing costs ever nearer those of troubled euro zone peer Spain.

Italian 10-year government bond yields inched up to 4.65 percent by 0900 GMT from 4.59 percent after Fitch cut Italy’s credit rating to BBB+. The benchmark Milan FTSE MIB share index was down a relatively modest 0.7 percent.

But the premium that Madrid pays on its 10-year government Bonos over equivalent Italian bonds halved from before Fitch’s rating action on Friday to 10 basis points.

“The market has so far reacted relatively calmly, but I expect Italy to come under some pressure at upcoming debt auctions following the downgrade,” said Alessandro Giansanti, a fixed-income strategist at ING.

“The main focus will be the yield spread between Spain and Italy. Italy risks being overtaken by Spain given the current political uncertainty.”

The difference in bond premiums between Spain and Italy was 100 basis points just two months ago and zero in March 2012, before Madrid came into the spotlight in the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

Fitch cut Italy’s debt rating to BBB+ late on Friday, leaving it just a notch above the BBB rating it has on Spain and three notches above the so-called ‘junk’ status that would force many investors to sell Italian government debt.

The rating agency also put the country’s rating on negative outlook, a prelude to a possible further downgrade.

“The inconclusive results of the Italian parliamentary elections on February 24-25 make it unlikely that a stable new government can be formed in the next few weeks,” Fitch said in its comment on Friday.

“The increased political uncertainty and non-conducive backdrop for further structural reform measures constitute a further adverse shock to the real economy amidst the deep recession.”

The Italian elections produced a hung parliament and major parties appear unable to form a stable governing coalition while a recession continues and its debt stays above 2 trillion euros.

Fitch said it now expects the country’s economy to contract by a hefty 1.8 percent this year, a much wider contraction than the 0.2 percent seen by the Italian government.

“Fitch’s decision does not surprise but risks having a negative impact on many Italian corporate issuers, further limiting their access to the wholesale market,” analysts at ICBPI said in a note to clients.

Italian bank issuers, in particular, are forced to pay high interest rates to fund themselves. Shares in Italy’s biggest bank UniCredit were down 2.3 percent by 0910 GMT and peer IntesaSanpaolo lost 1.7 percent, underperforming a 0.8 percent fall in the broad European banking index.

The yield gap between 10-year Italian and German bonds widened to 316 basis points from 307 bps before the downgrade on Friday. Analysts expect the spread to test the 350 bps mark in coming days.

Italy will offer 15 billion euros in bills and bonds on Tuesday and Wednesday. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca; Editing by James Mackenzie)