Italy and ECB to face crunch credit rating review on March 27

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Italy will face a sovereign credit rating review from agency DBRS on March 27, which if it ends in a downgrade would cut 5 percent off the collateral value of Italian bonds at the European Central Bank.

DBRS, which announced the review date on Friday, is the only agency apart from Standard and Poor‘s, Moody’s and Fitch used by the ECB to judge the quality of bonds that commercial banks provide as insurance when they borrow its cheap funding.

DBRS has an A (low) rating on Italy with a negative outlook. That is well above S&P, Moody’s and Fitch ratings and is the only thing sparing Italian government bonds - and the banks that use them to get ECB cash - from the 5 percent penalty the central bank applies to sub A-rated bonds.

The ECB could find a way to waive the rule, such as by getting the Italian government to provide some form of guarantee, but it may opt not to do this.

S&P cut Italy to the cusp of non-investment grade, or ‘junk’, this month.

DBRS’ rating stands out by contrast, and bets on a downgrade are rising.

“Italy remains a very, very problematic story and the risks are clearly to the downside,” said DBRS’ head of sovereign ratings Fergus McCormick. “Frankly no country can reduce its debt burden if it is not growing.”

The review is the first major entry in next year’s calendar of sovereign ratings that agencies now have to publish in Europe at the start of each year. S&P, Moody’s and Fitch are likely to set their dates next week.

DBRS will review Spain, which is rated the same as Italy but with a stable outlook and which is in a similar situation in terms of the ECB, two weeks later on April 10.

McCormick said DBRS’ last review of Italy had seen some of its analysts considering a downgrade, but that they decided to give the government of Matteo Renzi more time to push through key labour market and anti-corruption reforms.

That issue has been complicated by this week’s hint from Italian President Giorgio Napolitano that he will retire early next year, which might cause a delay in the reform process.

“The biggest weakness in Italy remains the political system, which remains very fragmented,” McCormick added.

“Either they approve legislation to make the economy more efficient, reduce bureaucracy and corruption, or it will remain with very, very low growth and low inflation for the foreseeable future, and that is very problematic.” (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Hugh Lawson)