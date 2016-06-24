FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
RCS MediaGroup rejects improved offer by Cairo Communication
#Financials
June 24, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

RCS MediaGroup rejects improved offer by Cairo Communication

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 24 (Reuters) - Italy's RCS MediaGroup, which publishes Italy's top-selling newspaper Corriere della Sera, rejected on Friday an improved takeover offer by rival Cairo Communication.

RCS Mediagroup said in a statement that its board had unanimously viewed the new all-share offer as "inadequate".

Cairo Communication said last week it was offering 0.16 of its shares for each RCS share, improving an initial bid based on a swap ratio of 0.12 between the shares of the two publishers.

Cairo's new offer valued RCS shares at 0.68 euros. Stock in RCS MediGroup ended Friday at 0.76 euros.

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
