a year ago
Investindustrial, group of RCS investors raise bid for RCS MediaGroup
June 24, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

Investindustrial, group of RCS investors raise bid for RCS MediaGroup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 24 (Reuters) - The battle for the control of Italy's influential publisher RCS MediaGroup heated up on Friday as private equity Investindustrial and a group of RCS shareholders made an improved offer aimed at further challenging rival bidder Cairo Communication.

The consortium, which includes investment bank Mediobanca , said in a statement it would offer 0.80 euro for each RCS share in its cash bid, up from its previous offer of 0.70 euro per share. The RCS board rebuffed earlier on Friday the offer put forward by Cairo at 0.68 euro per share.

Ownership of Italy's top-selling mainstream newspaper Corriere della Sera, which Milan-based RCS publishes, is seen as key in a country where the press still has an important role in shaping the national political and business debate. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
