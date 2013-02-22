FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU says Italy 2013 recession to be worse than expected
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2013 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

EU says Italy 2013 recession to be worse than expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The European Commission forecast on Friday Italy’s recession would be worse this year than previous estimates showed, underlining the scale of the challenge facing the government to be elected this weekend.

Italy’s economy will shrink 1 percent in 2013, the EU’s winter forecast said, double its November estimate of a 0.5 percent fall. This compares to a forecast of -0.3 percent for the euro zone, showing Italy continues to lag its partners.

Austerity-weary Italians vote this weekend for the successors of a technocrat government led by economist Mario Monti, which introduced taxes and spending cuts to pull Italy from the brink of a Greek-style financial meltdown.

The commission’s forecast is in line with Bank of Italy estimate that also sees a fall of 1 percent of GDP this year, but is more pessimistic that the government’s forecast for a 0.2 percent decline in GDP this year.

The commission also hiked its unemployment forecasts for the country, predicting the unemployment rate would rise to 11.6 percent this year and 12 percent in 2014.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.