Italy parliament approves measures to cut red tape

ROME, April 4 (Reuters) - Italy’s lower house of parliament approved a package of measures aimed at reducing bureaucracy on Wednesday, including revised plans to unbundle maintenance costs from monthly fees applied by telecoms operators.

The bill, which cuts red tape in areas ranging from renewing passports to simplifying the administrative rules facing companies as well as the telecoms issue, was approved in the Senate last week and will now become law.

The unbundling provision, needed to comply with European Union rules, originally aroused strong opposition from the industry because it made the government rather than the telecoms authority Agcom responsible for managing the issue.

It also sparked protests from dominant provider Telecom Italia, whose profits could be hit by the measure, and from European telecoms authorities, who worry it may be setting a precedent in limiting the powers of the regulator.

European telecoms operators and the European Commission had expressed fears before the amendment was passed that the Italian legislation could undermine AGCOM’s powers, setting a precedent which could weaken regulators across Europe.

After lobbying from the industry, the government revised the plan and also allowed operators to use third party providers for maintenance and other ancillary operations on network capacity rented from Telecom Italia.

AGCOM is now directed to ensure that within 120 days of the entry into force of the law, it “should identify appropriate measures to ensure unbundled offers on wholesale prices for access to the fixed network and ancillary services”.

The law will allow operators who rent network capacity from Telecom Italia, the old incumbent operator, to choose their own providers of maintenance services for the infrastructure which links customers’ homes to the network.

Previously, Telecom Italia selected the providers and negotiated on behalf of the operators.