AllianzGI reduces 'short' position on Italian government bonds

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Allianz Global Investors said on Monday it had pared back bets against Italian bonds on expectations that an interim government would fill the void left by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi after his referendum defeat.

"We've had some big moves and we decided to reduce our short," said Franck Dixmier, global head of fixed income at AllianzGI, referring to the technique used by investors to bet that the value of an asset will decline.

"We have come to realise that the risk of imminent elections is low. We are now very mildly short because we prefer not to have exposure to long-dated bonds."

Renzi is set to resign on Monday after failing to persuade voters to back constitutional reform. While that makes early elections in 2017 more likely, many expect some form of political compromise in the near term. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)