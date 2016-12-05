FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
EU bank watchdog says Italian bank market "calm" after vote
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years


December 5, 2016 / 4:40 PM / 9 months ago

EU bank watchdog says Italian bank market "calm" after vote

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The head of the euro zone banking watchdog, the Single Resolution Board, said on Monday that Italian banking markets were calm after the prime minister resigned and she saw no need for her agency's involvement.

Asked at a European Parliament committee hearing about the state of Italian banks, Elke Koenig said: "There was a political referendum. The banks are, the markets are fairly calm today and I would not immediately link that to our day-to-day business."

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's resignation following defeat for his constitutional proposals in a referendum has raised questions about stability in the country and especially about the ability of some of its ailing banks to raise capital.

Answering another question about Italian banks bolstering their capital base, Koenig indicated she would see an injection of capital by the state as a poorer option than private funding. She said she always hoped banks would find "private solutions." (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr)

