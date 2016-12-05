FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB not seen buying Italian govt bonds so far - traders
December 5, 2016 / 9:11 AM / 9 months ago

ECB not seen buying Italian govt bonds so far - traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has not been seen in the market so far on Monday to buy Italian government bonds following Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's crushing defeat in a constitutional referendum at the weekend, which prompted him to offer his resignation.

The yield on Italy's benchmark 10-year government bonds rose briefly above 2 percent in early trade on Monday. By 0855 GMT it stood at 1.97 percent compared with 1.91 percent late on Friday.

"Surprisingly enough the market did not have a violent reaction despite the fact that the ECB has not stepped in so far," a trader at a leading Italian bank said.

A second trader at another top bank confirmed the ECB had not been spotted yet. "We haven't seen the ECB buying so far. The market is walking on its own two legs," the trader said. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Elvira Pollina; writing by Valentina Za)

