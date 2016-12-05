Open interest in Italian bond futures falls as investors close short bets

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The number of outstanding contracts in Italian government bond futures fell to their lowest in at least three months last week, data on Monday showed, in a sign investors were removing hefty bets on further falls in the price of the debt.

Data from exchange Eurex showed open interest fell to 243,092 on Friday from 267,075 on Thursday, the lowest since at least early September.

A rise in open interest coupled with a sharp price decline in futures -- agreements to sell bonds at a specified price at a later date -- suggest short positions in Italian debt had built to levels not seen since the 2011/2012 crisis in recent months. reut.rs/2fLW0lO (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)