9 months ago
Deutsche Bank CEO warns of turbulence after Italy referendum
December 5, 2016 / 2:56 PM / 9 months ago

Deutsche Bank CEO warns of turbulence after Italy referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's chief executive warned that the economic environment remained uncertain, particularly after Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's defeat in a referendum over constitutional reform.

"The result of the constitutional referendum in Italy is a harbinger of renewed turbulence that could spill over from the political arena to the economy - with Europe particular endangered," John Cryan said in a letter to employees published on Deutsche Bank's website on Monday.

He also said Deutsche Bank still needed to finish negotiations with the U.S. Department of Justice, which has demanded $14 billion to settle claims the bank missold mortgage-backed securities. Cryan said he could not give details on how talks were progressing. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

