FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Fiat Chrysler chief urges Italians to back PM Renzi in referendum
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 24, 2016 / 1:20 PM / 9 months ago

Fiat Chrysler chief urges Italians to back PM Renzi in referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CASSINO, Italy, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Thursday urged Italians to vote 'Yes' in next month's referendum on constitutional reform, saying he was worried about the perception of Italy abroad if 'No' should prevail.

Opinion polls suggest voters are likely to reject Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's proposal to drastically reduce the role of the Senate and rein in the powers of the regions at the Dec. 4. ballot. Renzi has said he will resign if he loses.

"I am much more worried about the perception of Italy than I am about the actual consequences (of a 'No' vote)," Sergio Marchionne told reporters at a business assembly in central Italy.

He said it was "completely unnecessary" for Italy to risk such a hit to its international image, "so I sincerely hope that the referendum will yield a positive result". (Reporting by Crispian Balmer, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.