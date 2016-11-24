Fiat Chrysler chief urges Italians to back PM Renzi in referendum

CASSINO, Italy, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Thursday urged Italians to vote 'Yes' in next month's referendum on constitutional reform, saying he was worried about the perception of Italy abroad if 'No' should prevail.

Opinion polls suggest voters are likely to reject Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's proposal to drastically reduce the role of the Senate and rein in the powers of the regions at the Dec. 4. ballot. Renzi has said he will resign if he loses.

"I am much more worried about the perception of Italy than I am about the actual consequences (of a 'No' vote)," Sergio Marchionne told reporters at a business assembly in central Italy.

He said it was "completely unnecessary" for Italy to risk such a hit to its international image, "so I sincerely hope that the referendum will yield a positive result". (Reporting by Crispian Balmer, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Agnieszka Flak)