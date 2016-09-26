FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy to hold referendum on constitutional reform on Dec 4- govt
September 26, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

Italy to hold referendum on constitutional reform on Dec 4- govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 26 (Reuters) - A referendum over Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's flagship constitutional reform will be held on Dec. 4, a government official said on Monday, with the fate of the Italian government likely to hinge on the outcome.

Renzi says the reform will bring much-needed political stability to Italy and has repeatedly pledged to resign if voters reject his proposals to cut the powers of the upper house Senate and reduce the number of parliamentarians.

However, some recent opinion polls have put the 'No' camp ahead and Renzi now refuses to be drawn on his future, saying he does not want the issue to dominate the referendum debate. (Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

