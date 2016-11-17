Italy's Renzi says won't be part of temporary govt if loses referendum

ROME, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday he would not take any part in attempts to form a temporary or technocratic government if he loses a Dec. 4 referendum on constitutional reform.

Renzi has promised to resign if he loses the vote and is behind in opinion polls, focusing attention on what may happen after the ballot.

Many observers expect a temporary government to be formed charged with drafting a new electoral system, or a so-called "technical" government of experts without party affiliation. However, Renzi said he would take no part in these options.

"I can't be someone who negotiates a deal with the other parties to create a little goverment or one with a limited goal (the change the electoral system)," he said.

Renzi also said he was sure the electoral system would be changed whatever the outcome of the referendum.

The current system was pushed through parliament by Renzi himself in 2015 and has never been put into practice. (Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, writing by Gavin Jones)