9 months ago
DBRS says referendum result negative for Italy's rating
December 5, 2016 / 9:41 AM / 9 months ago

DBRS says referendum result negative for Italy's rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Ratings agency DBRS said on Monday that Italy's rejection of a constitutional referendum and Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's imminent resignation was negative for its credit rank, which is currently under review with the threat of a downgrade.

DBRS' rating is key because a cut to Italy's A(low) grade would mean its banks would have to pay more for European Central Bank funding under current rules.

"This is certainly credit negative," DBRS' co-head of sovereign ratings Fergus McCormick told Reuters.

"We would expect less government stability and greater political uncertainty in the near term... and this could affect investor appetite for bank equity in this period of very imminent restructuring and recapitalisation."

McCormick declined to say when the agency was likely to convene its committee to make its rating decision. DBRS had delayed a planned review until after the referendum and must conclude it by Feb. 3, 2017. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Marc Jones)

