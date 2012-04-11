FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Italy Milazzo refinery plans maintenance in May
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 11, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 6 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Italy Milazzo refinery plans maintenance in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Correct refinery capacity in second paragraph)

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - The Milazzo refinery in Italy plans to undergo a partial maintenance shutdown for 40 days from the start of May, an industry source said on Wednesday.

The 160,000 barrel per day refinery, jointly owned by Kuwait Petroleum and Eni, plans to shut a desulphurisation unit from the start of May and reduce production of gasoil from 400,000 tonnes a month to 100,000 tonnes, the source said.

Crude oil runs will be cut by roughly half and be used for gasoline production. The refinery undergoes this type of maintenance about once every four years, the source said. (Reporting by Julia Payne and Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.