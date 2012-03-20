FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy union to use all means to oppose govt labour reform
March 20, 2012 / 9:15 PM / in 6 years

Italy union to use all means to oppose govt labour reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 20 (Reuters) - Italy’s largest trade union will use all the means at its disposal to oppose the government’s planned labour reform, Susanna Camusso, head of the left-wing CGIL said on Tuesday after talks with the government broke down.

Camusso accused Mario Monti’s administration of “trying to solve the many problems of the labour market with the idea of easy firing”, and said Monti had never shown any real willingness to change his initial stance on easing firing restrictions.

“We will mobilise, we will do everything necessary to counter this reform,” Camusso said after three hours of talks with the government.

