Italy min says still sees turnaround in second half of 2013
April 10, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

Italy min says still sees turnaround in second half of 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 10 (Reuters) - Italy will see a recovery in the second half of 2013, Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Wednesday, though market analysts increasingly predict the slump will continue for most of the year.

“We still expect a recovery in the second half of 2013 like we said last year,” Vittorio Grilli told reporters in a joint press conference with outgoing Prime Minister Mario Monti.

The government sees output falling 1.3 percent this year. Grilli said forecasts were dependent on the actions of the next government, which has yet to be formed after a February election left the country in political deadlock.

