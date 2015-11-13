FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy to up threshold for communication of stock ownership changes
#Financials
November 13, 2015 / 6:51 PM / 2 years ago

Italy to up threshold for communication of stock ownership changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s government on Friday said it would raise the level at which companies listed on the Milan stock exchange have to communicate ownership changes to market watchdog Consob to 3 percent from 2 percent.

In a statement released after a Cabinet meeting, the government said the new threshold was “more in line with the experience of other European countries and would better balance the needs of companies with the information requested by investors”.

The statement said the threshold for communication of ownership changes for listed small-and-medium companies would be 5 percent.

The decree, which faces a non-binding review by parliament before the government makes it law, also says that companies are no longer obligated to report quarterly results unless the market regulator says otherwise. (Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

