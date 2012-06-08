FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Monti aide appointed TV regulator head
June 8, 2012 / 8:36 PM / in 5 years

Former Monti aide appointed TV regulator head

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME, June 8 (Reuters) - Italy’s government said on Friday it had appointed economics professor Angelo Marcello Cardani as president of the telecoms and media regulator Agcom that oversees the TV sector long dominated by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Cardani, who was front-runner for the job, is a professor from Bocconi University in Milan who served with Prime Minister Mario Monti when he was European markets commissioner in Brussels as a member of his staff.

In theory an independent body with no legislative authority, Agcom’s oversight function gives it a decisive say over television, the Internet and mobile communications, a portion of the economy accounting for 6 percent of gross domestic product.

Its function is particularly sensitive in television, the main source of news for most Italians and a sector long dominated by state broadcaster RAI and Berlusconi’s Mediaset network, Italy’s biggest private broadcaster.

The two groups together control some two-thirds of the Italian television market, but are now facing increased competition from Sky Italia, the satellite unit of Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp.

The decision on the appointment was delayed after parliamentarians staged a rare revolt in May calling for more transparency in the nomination process.

The government also announced on Friday that Anna Maria Tarantola, deputy director-general at the Bank of Italy, had been appointed president of RAI. Her move is set to free up a place on the governing board of the central bank.

Luigi Gubitosi, a Bank of America executive in Italy and former CEO of mobile phone company Wind Telecomunicazioni, was appointed general manager for RAI. (Reporting By Catherine Hornby; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

