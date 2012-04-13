Enel Green Power CEO says fine with Italy renewables decree

ROME, April 13 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Enel Green Power, the renewable energy unit of utility Enel , said on Friday he had no complaints about the government’s new incentive scheme for the sector.

Italy’s industry and environment ministries unveiled the new scheme this week, which will scale back financial incentives for solar and other renewable energy while also raising national renewable energy targets for 2020.

“It’s fine as it is,” CEO Francesco Starace said at a conference on Friday.