Renzi says not up to Bundesbank to comment on Italian politics
July 4, 2014 / 11:36 AM / 3 years ago

Renzi says not up to Bundesbank to comment on Italian politics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 4 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Friday there was no polemic with Germany’s government over European fiscal policy and that Germany’s central bank should not comment on Italian government policies.

“I haven’t seen any polemic with German politicians,” Renzi said at a news conference to launch Italy’s 6-month presidency of the European Union, when asked to comment on reports of a rift with Germany over the scope for budget flexibility.

“If you are referring to the comments of some German banker,” Renzi continued, “the Bundesbank’s job is to ensure respect of its statutes, not to participate in Italy’s political debate.” He added that “Europe belongs to its citizens, not to bankers, either Italian ones or German ones.”

On Thursday Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann that Italy should complete structural reforms before calling for increased budget flexibility. (Reporting by Gavin Jones)

