Italy PM says wants digital technology spending stripped from deficits
July 8, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

Italy PM says wants digital technology spending stripped from deficits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 8 (Reuters) - All money invested in digital technology infrastructures should be stripped from calculations of public fiscal deficits, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Tuesday.

“Every euro spent on digital infrastructures must be out of the box,” Renzi said in English at a conference in Venice on the “digital agenda.”

Renzi, who is pushing for greater flexibility in EU budget rules, said stripping spending on digital infrastructures from deficit calculations would be a formal proposal by Italy as part of its six-month presidency of the European Union which began this month.

He said Italy would also propose that the EU have “a single digital market” regulated by “a single digital authority.” (Reporting By Gavin Jones)

