Renzi says Germany should cut trade surplus to help Italy
March 16, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

Renzi says Germany should cut trade surplus to help Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 16 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday that Germany and other north European nations need to cut their trade surpluses in line with EU guidelines to help Italy’s struggling economy.

Addressing parliament ahead of an EU summit in Brussels, Renzi repeated his call for the EU to give Italy more budget leeway to cut taxes, saying stimulus by the European Central Bank was not enough to boost the Italian or European economy.

Italy also needed help from Germany and its allies, he said.

“If we really want to get this country going, Germany and other countries need to reduce their trade surplus, today at 7.6 percent in Germany,” Renzi said.

He called on Angela Merkel’s government to reduce the trade surplus to 6 percent of gross domestic product and added that the Netherlands “and other countries” need to take similar steps. (Reporting by Gavin Jones, Editing by Crispian Balmer)

