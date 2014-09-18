FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian PM Renzi's father in fraudulent bankruptcy probe
#Bankruptcy News
September 18, 2014 / 4:51 PM / 3 years ago

Italian PM Renzi's father in fraudulent bankruptcy probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENOA/FLORENCE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The father of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is under investigation for fraudulent bankruptcy at a company he owned before it was dissolved, judicial sources said on Thursday.

Tiziano Renzi confirmed to Reuters he had been informed of the investigation into the financial management of his former company, which distributed newspapers. He said he had nothing to hide and was not concerned.

“I thank the magistrates because it is an act that will protect my rights. When I have time -- and this shows how worried I am -- I’ll write a press release,” he said.

Tiziano Renzi is a businessman and former local politician with the now defunct Christian Democrat party in the town of Rignano sull‘Arno, near Florence. (Reporting by Paola Balsomini in Genoa and Silvio Ognibene in Florence; writing by Steve Scherer; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
