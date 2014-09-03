FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 3, 2014 / 5:47 AM / 3 years ago

Italy's Renzi does not see sale of Eni, Enel as priority-Sole 24Ore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Italy will go on with a plan to privatize state-owned companies, but its Prime Minister Matteo Renzi does not see as a priority the sale of stakes in energy companies Eni and Enel, he told financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

The government, which is struggling to keep financial discipline as the economy has fallen again into recession, will cut public spending by 20 billion euros next year, Renzi told the newspaper on Wednesday.

The government does not plan to take additional budget measures this year and it is studying extraordinary measures to cut it 2-trillion-euro public debt. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

