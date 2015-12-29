FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Renzi says his political future hinges on 2016 referendum
December 29, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

Italy's Renzi says his political future hinges on 2016 referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Tuesday he would consider his political career “to have failed” if he loses a referendum on constitutional reform next year.

Renzi has attached considerable political capital to a bill which he says will make the country more governable.

It will reduce the number of senators by two-thirds and strip the Senate of its ability to bring down a government and sharply limit its scope to block legislation.

Because it involves a change in the constitution, the bill, which is currently going through parliament, will have to be put to a referendum. It is expected to be held in October. (Reporting By Philip Pullella)

