FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy may raise real coupon on BTP Italia bond-DMO
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 22, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

Italy may raise real coupon on BTP Italia bond-DMO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Italian Treasury may raise the real coupon on the new BTP Italia linked to domestic inflation it is selling this week from the current minimum level of 1.15 percent, the head of the debt management office said on Wednesday.

In an e-mailed statement, Maria Cannata said the coupon could be increased at the end of the sale “given market volatility over the past few days.”

The Treasury sets a minimum level for the coupon of BTP Italia bonds ahead of the sale and can confirm it or raise once it is completed.

The BTP Italia currently on offer raised 4 billion euros in the first two days of the four-day sale, less than in the previous offering of a same-type bond in April.

“Topping 4 billion euros of retail orders in two days is without doubt a satisfactory result,” Cannata said. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.