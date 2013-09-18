FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy may change law to restart Riva steel ops -minister
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 18, 2013 / 12:36 PM / 4 years ago

Italy may change law to restart Riva steel ops -minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Italy may change the law to allow steelmaker Riva Acciaio to use cash seized as part of a move against the group’s parent to ensure it can restart production at plants suspended last week and preserve jobs, the industry minister said on Wednesday.

Last week Riva, owner of one of Europe’s largest steel mills, halted plants in northern Italy and sent home 1,400 workers after an asset freeze blocked banking operations, making it impossible for the group to run the plants.

The seizure was part of a widening probe into alleged environmental crimes at parent group Riva’s Ilva operations in southern Italy.

The possible change will be discussed at a cabinet meeting on Friday, Industry Minister Flavio Zanonato told parliament.

“We are studying the option of adding a paragraph to Article 104 of the criminal procedure code, which in case of a seizure would also leave liquidity in the hands of the court officer to allow operations to continue,” Zanonato said. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.