Petrol bombs thrown in central Milan watch robbery

MILAN, May 21 (Reuters) - Six people armed with clubs robbed a luxury watch shop in central Milan on Tuesday, throwing petrol bombs in the street as they made off with their loot, Italian police said.

Two employees at the shop selling Franck Muller Swiss watches were wounded in the robbery which took place in broad daylight in Via della Spiga, one of the city’s most renowned and chic shopping streets.

The robbers smashed the windows of the store to steal watches and jewels, and then lobbed four petrol bombs as they escaped.

Police said the haul was big but had yet to be quantified as an inventory of the shop was still under way.

The robbery occurred just as Interior Minister Angelino Alfano announced that an additional 140 policemen would be deployed in Milan to increase security there after a spate of violent crimes in Italy’s financial capital. (Reporting by Sara Rossi; Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)