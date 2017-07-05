ROME, July 5 Baking summer heat has forced Rome
to close some of the drinking fountains known as "big noses", or
"nasoni", that constantly gush fresh water on thousands of
street corners, causing a public outcry.
Hit by the soaring temperatures drying out southern Europe,
the Italian capital has started turning off up to 30 of the
2,800 distinctive curved metal taps every day, dismaying Romans
and prompting concerns homeless people would become dehydrated.
Brandishing a plastic bottle in the central Piazza Venezia,
city resident Carmelo Teti asked, "How can you take away fresh
water from tourists who walk and want to refresh themselves?"
"When I go around I fill up this bottle with water because
to buy mineral water costs and I cannot afford it," he said.
In a letter to Rome's mayor, Virginia Raggi, water company
Acea blamed the "exceptional drought" for the temporary
measure and said: "We are absolutely aware of the inconvenience
that might be caused."
The company said it was committed to replacing and fixing
the city's decayed and ruptured pipes, which according to
consumer group Codacons leak 40 percent of the water they carry.
Part of the plan is also to help limit the amount of water
taken from picturesque nearby Lake Bracciano, whose sinking
surface level has prompted a local campaign to protect it.
The Committee for the Defence of Lake Bracciano was
critical, saying: "You won't save Lake Bracciano by leaving
Rome's homeless thirsty," echoing a warning from the Red Cross.
Environmental group Eco Italia Solidale said the "big noses"
accounted for only 1 percent of Rome's water supply but helped
in keeping sewers clean and watering plants in public places.
