Beleaguered Rome mayor sacks board of city transport company

ROME, July 24 (Reuters) - The mayor of Rome said on Friday he was sacking the board of the city’s local transport company Atac and promised new funds for a network that has been hobbled by weeks of wildcat strikes after years of mismanagement.

Atac is Italy’s largest public transport firm, but its inefficient metro system and rickety fleet of buses have come to symbolise the decline and decay of the Italian capital.

Mayor Ignazio Marino, facing intense pressure from the central government to get to grips with Rome’s many woes or else quit, said he would sweep out Atac’s entire top management.

“I apologise to Romans and to tourists for the unacceptable transport problems in recent days,” he told a news conference. “I have decided to change the board,” he said, adding that all managers responsible for the mess should be removed.

He told reporters he planned to pump 200 million euros ($220 million) into the company in the coming days. “The alternative would be to file for bankruptcy,” he said.

Marino’s move follows weeks of disruptions and delays across the network system, with metro drivers staging a go-slow over moves to make them clock in and out of work.

Marino has said in the past that the new system was needed to boost productivity, with drivers in the northern city of Milan working 1,200 hours a year, while in Rome they put in 730.

The protest has led to chaos in the city’s cramped, dingy metro stations, with passengers forced to wait for up to half an hour for trains in one of the hottest Julys on record.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said in a television interview on Thursday that Marino either had to “govern or go home”.

The city’s problems have been laid bare by an investigation into allegations that organised crime has infiltrated many layers of the Rome administration, flourishing far beyond its traditional southern bastions.

While Marino is not implicated in the so-called “Mafia Capital” probe, a number of his staff have come under scrutiny, leading to a stream of resignations. ($1 = 0.9127 euros) (Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Alison Williams)