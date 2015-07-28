Beleaguered Rome mayor reshuffles city administration

ROME, July 28 (Reuters) - The mayor of Rome reshuffled the board of councillors on Tuesday and pledged to improve public services and clean up a city plagued by strikes and corruption.

Ignazio Marino put together a new government, two years into his five-year mandate, to try to put behind him a mafia scandal that tarnished the governing Democratic Party’s (PD) reputation in the capital.

Since members of his government resigned amid the investigation into kickbacks to public officials, Marino has been under intense pressure to turn the administration around.

PD leader and Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has repeatedly said Marino should show he can govern or resign, and called on Tuesday for him to present concrete plans.

Marino, who last week sacked the board of city transport company Atac, said at a news conference Rome faced an “extraordinary challenge”.

He named four new incumbents for roles including deputy mayor and said the government’s priorities included cleaning up the streets, fighting illegal activity and improving public transport, roads and access to social housing.

Marino, who is not under investigation in the mafia probe, said the situation was so bad when he took office in 2013 that “the only thing missing was landmines” on the approach to Rome’s Michelangelo-designed city hall.

Renzi said in an open letter to an Italian newspaper on Tuesday that the PD was doing all it could to help Marino.

“But it’s up to him to present credible and concrete plans, from a strategic vision to (fixing) the holes in the road or cleaning drains when it rains,” Renzi said.

Marino listed plans for improvements ahead of an extraordinary Catholic Holy Year due to start in December, an event which is seen as one of the toughest tests of his tenure.

Inspectors will check sporting venues as the capital presses ahead with a bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games, Marino said. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Janet Lawrence)