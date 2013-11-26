FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian, Russian firms sign commercial deals -statement
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 26, 2013 / 10:56 AM / 4 years ago

Italian, Russian firms sign commercial deals -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIESTE, Italy Nov 26 (Reuters) - A number of Italian and Russian firms in the energy, financial and industrials sectors have signed commercial deals during a bilateral meeting between the two countries, the Italy and Russia Business Forum said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement listed deals signed by Italian energy companies Eni and Enel with Rosneft and between Russian bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) and Italy’s Mediobanca, without giving details.

Another agreement was made between Italy’s UBI Banca and Russia’s Transcapital bank.

A source close to the matter later said the deal involving Enel concerned cooperation in the gas sector in North Africa and Latin America.

Also involved in the agreements are Italy’s UniCredit , the country’s largest bank by assets, cable maker Prysmian, tyre manufacturer Pirelli and shipbuilder Fincantieri. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, writing by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.